‘Basically confirmed’ – These Chelsea fans certain Jadon Sancho will join the Blues after spotting hints

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans believe exciting star Jadon Sancho will join the Blues in the near future and have pointed to these little hints to support their theory.

Chelsea could be leading the race with the biggest clubs in the world to land the marquee signing of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jadon Sancho in the near future.

Some Chelsea fans have spotted some hints on social media that point to Sancho potentially wanting a move to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with the 19-year-old sensation’s signature, with Don Balon reporting that the ace is valued at around £108m.

Sancho revealed to the Telegraph that he supports the Blues. Chelsea fans will also love some of these tweets from his old Twitter account.

It’s clear that Sancho already loves being around some of Chelsea’s stars, the ace couldn’t help but embrace Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori while they were filming a video for England’s YouTube channel.

Hudson-Odoi and Sancho

It’s well known that Sancho is a close friend of Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi and some of the Blues’ other stars.

There have been several hints on social media suggesting that Sancho loves the Blues, the wing wizard uploaded this picture with Chelsea talisman Tammy Abraham to Instagram:

Abraham actually assisted a fine training goal from Sancho earlier today:

The duo also look as though they were sitting together as the England squad travelled to Prague:

Abraham even treated the wing wizard to a cheeky Nandos before England left for their Euro 2020 qualifier:

Highly-reputable Chelsea fan account ‘Chelsea Youth’ also posted this amazing interview snippet with Tammy Abraham suggesting that he’s know Sancho since he was a kid:

Check out how some excited fans reacted to Sancho potentially joining the west London club:

Just imagine how frightening Chelsea’s attack will be with Sancho lining up alongside the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Abraham.

Which team do you think Sancho should join if he’s to leave Dortmund in the near future?

