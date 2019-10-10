Some Chelsea fans believe exciting star Jadon Sancho will join the Blues in the near future and have pointed to these little hints to support their theory.

Chelsea could be leading the race with the biggest clubs in the world to land the marquee signing of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jadon Sancho in the near future.

Some Chelsea fans have spotted some hints on social media that point to Sancho potentially wanting a move to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with the 19-year-old sensation’s signature, with Don Balon reporting that the ace is valued at around £108m.

Sancho revealed to the Telegraph that he supports the Blues. Chelsea fans will also love some of these tweets from his old Twitter account.

It’s clear that Sancho already loves being around some of Chelsea’s stars, the ace couldn’t help but embrace Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori while they were filming a video for England’s YouTube channel.

There have been several hints on social media suggesting that Sancho loves the Blues, the wing wizard uploaded this picture with Chelsea talisman Tammy Abraham to Instagram:

Abraham actually assisted a fine training goal from Sancho earlier today:

The duo also look as though they were sitting together as the England squad travelled to Prague:

Abraham even treated the wing wizard to a cheeky Nandos before England left for their Euro 2020 qualifier:

Tammy taking Sancho out to Nandos? Sancho is coming to Stamford Bridge boys pic.twitter.com/r4bKs33ubG — Wamz (@EmersonEdition) October 10, 2019

Highly-reputable Chelsea fan account ‘Chelsea Youth’ also posted this amazing interview snippet with Tammy Abraham suggesting that he’s know Sancho since he was a kid:

Check out how some excited fans reacted to Sancho potentially joining the west London club:

I see Agents Tammy, Tomori and Mount posting stories with Chilwell and Sancho. Can’t wait until we sign them both — Kevin (@byrnekevin16) October 10, 2019

Could do with Tammy working wonders and bringing Sancho to Chels — Ben Smith (@BSmith_92) October 10, 2019

Never stopping the Jadon Sancho to Chelsea propaganda until it's physically impossible. #JadonSancho2020 — ? (@J5Edition) October 10, 2019

Sancho is coming Chelsea, it’s pretty much a fact

pic.twitter.com/ruuZRPvwDU — The Chelsea Expert ????? (@TheExpertChels) October 10, 2019

Sancho and Tammy linkup at the Bridge soon ?? pic.twitter.com/T3JeK9zmTn — Bobby (@CFCRole) October 10, 2019

Sancho to Chelsea is basically confirmed ? — Bryan (@BryanU99) October 10, 2019

Just imagine how frightening Chelsea’s attack will be with Sancho lining up alongside the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Abraham.

Which team do you think Sancho should join if he’s to leave Dortmund in the near future?