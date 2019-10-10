Arsenal’s on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos has provided an update on his future with a pretty clear hint that he does not intend to stay at the Emirates Stadium on a permanent deal.

The Spain International joined Arsenal from Real Madrid during the summer on a season-long loan and has impressed so far in his brief time in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans would no doubt love to Ceballos stay beyond the end of this season, but that now looks highly unlikely if quotes from the player himself are anything to go by.

Speaking to Radio Marca, as translated by the Metro, Ceballos made it clear it is his dream to be a success at Real Madrid, so that surely means he’s going to be aiming to return to the Bernabeu in time for next season if they’ll have him.

Of course, that itself is not guaranteed due to the competition for places in Zinedine Zidane’s squad, but it could be hard for AFC to persuade him to give up on his dream.

“My words were misunderstood. When I do not play, I don’t enjoy myself,” he said. “I have learnt a lot in these two years at Real Madrid, but now I am enjoying [my football].

“I knew that it was an important year, the coach [for Spain, Robert Moreno] has doubts and the one who doesn’t play isn’t going to be called up; it was a good time to go out on loan. With [Unai] Emery’s confidence, I may have a chance of going to the Euros.

“I never thought of leaving permanently. My goal is to succeed at Real Madrid. I’m going to fight to fulfil my dream.”