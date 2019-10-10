Chelsea have reportedly made a late effort to ambush Tottenham’s transfer deal for wonderkid Charlie Allen.

The 15-year-old attacking midfielder looks a huge prospect with a big future in the game and it seems he’s now at the centre of a major Premier League transfer battle.

According to Football Insider, Allen has had trials and reached advanced negotiations over a move to Tottenham, but Chelsea have now moved to try and hijack the move.

It remains to be seen what the Northern Irish wonderkid, currently at Linfield, will decide, but Football Insider claim he will now get an offer to join the Blues on trial as well.

Chelsea look an attractive place for young players to be at the moment after the drastic change in philosophy since Frank Lampard took over at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The inexperienced new head coach has worked wonders in a difficult situation, having successfully promoted a number of academy products who are improving all the time.

Allen could now link up with the CFC academy and perhaps hope to replicate the success of the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount in a few years’ time.