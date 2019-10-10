Chelsea ace Emerson Palmieri is reportedly a target for Juventus in January, and he must decide between a contract renewal with the Blues or a return to Italy.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea in 2017 but has gone on to make just 40 appearances for the club having spent the majority of the time behind Marcos Alonso in the pecking order.

That could be changing this season though as Frank Lampard has shown a preference for the Italian international, prior to a hamstring injury sidelining him and now leaving him at risk of being left out when he makes a return.

However, speculation is seemingly mounting over his future at Stamford Bridge too as Calciomercato report that Emerson is wanted by Juventus in January as Maurizio Sarri looks to secure a reunion having worked with him last season.

It’s understandable why Juventus would want the left-back too as they have a lack of quality and depth in that department currently and will surely hope to add a natural option to provide competition and cover for Alex Sandro in order to help them compete on multiple fronts.

Nevertheless, their hopes of signing Emerson could be thwarted by the claim in the report that Chelsea have offered him a contract renewal which will see his new deal run until 2024, and so now he must decide whether or not the wants to continue his journey at Chelsea or if a return to Serie A appeals in the New Year.

As for Chelsea though, if Lampard does value him and intends on keeping him, they’ll surely dig in and refuse to allow an exit to materialise, especially midway through the campaign while they’re not able to sign new players until next summer due to their transfer ban too.

