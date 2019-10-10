Chelsea have reportedly been dealt the blow of Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah having to drop out of international duty due to injury.

This is according to Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, who tweets that the Blues duo have both picked up knocks that have seen them leave the England Under-21 squad.

Shame but it has been announced that Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah have dropped out of England's Under-21 squad. James is said to have gotten an injury, Chalobah precautionary. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 10, 2019

It sounds like Chalobah’s injury is not too serious, and Blues fans will also be hoping that James can be back in action again as soon as possible.

The 19-year old has caught the eye in recent times, having shone on loan at Wigan Athletic last season before returning to Stamford Bridge this summer and impressing in a recent Carabao Cup tie with a goal and all-round polished display in a big win over Grimsby.

The young right-back looks like another academy product who could make an impact in Frank Lampard’s squad on a more regular basis this season, with the new Chelsea manager showing his not afraid to trust his youngsters.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have been particular success stories so far, and Chelsea fans will hope to see James come through next.

It remains to be seen what the extent of this injury is, but CFC supporters will no doubt hope it isn’t enough to derail his progress.