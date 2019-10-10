Real Madrid are reportedly ready to use Chelsea’s interest in Gareth Bale in a bid to seal the transfer of Blues midfielder N’Golo Kante.

According to El Desmarque, Bale already has an offer on the table to move to Stamford Bridge, which makes sense as they’ll surely need to finally sign an attacking player to replace Eden Hazard when their transfer ban is finally lifted.

Chelsea, however, may not be so keen on landing Bale if it means losing as important a player as Kante, who has been a consistently world class performer for them since he joined from Leicester City in 2016.

Kante could no doubt do a fine job for Real Madrid too, however, and would no doubt be an upgrade on the struggling Casemiro in Zinedine Zidane’s midfield.

El Desmarque claim Real Madrid will try offering £62million plus Bale to Chelsea for Kante, which looks an admittedly tempting offer.

CFC could use that £62m to sign another top defensive midfielder to replace Kante, even if there isn’t anyone else in world football who offers quite what he does.

Bale, meanwhile, could be a big hit for Chelsea and may well benefit from returning to the Premier League after a difficult in Spain.