Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly set to make his first start for England in tomorrow night’s game against the Czech Republic.

The 20-year old and made a superb start to the season for Chelsea, and has recently broken into the senior England team as a result of that.

Mount made his first two appearances at senior level for England in the last international break, and Sky Sports claim he’s now going to start for Gareth Southgate’s side for the first time on Friday evening.

Mason Mount will make his first start for England in tomorrow night’s #Euro2020 qualifier against Czech Republic, Sky Sports News has learned. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 10, 2019

England are away to Czech Republic for this Euro 2020 qualifier, and Mount will no doubt hope to make a positive impact.

Other Chelsea youngsters such as Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori also made it into Southgate’s squad this time, showing just how well the Blues have done in promoting and developing their academy talent this season.

It looked like their transfer ban could really hurt them this season, but new manager Frank Lampard has got the best out of Chelsea’s youth and England are now feeling the benefits too.