Video: Manchester United winger Daniel James twists defender before providing quality assist for Wales goal

Manchester United FC
Manchester United winger Daniel James has continued his fine form at the start of the season with an assist for Wales against Slovakia this evening.

The 21-year old does superbly in the video clip below to turn his defender before getting in a cross for team-mate Kieffer Moore, who makes no mistake with his headed finish.

Still, it’s all about the quality from James, who makes the chance out of almost nothing as he controls a long ball forward before using his pace and skill to beat his man and his technique to provide a quality ball into the box.

Man Utd fans will be loving how in-form James looks right now as this low-key summer signing starts to look like one of the best finds of the season.

