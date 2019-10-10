Manchester United winger Daniel James has continued his fine form at the start of the season with an assist for Wales against Slovakia this evening.

The 21-year old does superbly in the video clip below to turn his defender before getting in a cross for team-mate Kieffer Moore, who makes no mistake with his headed finish.

Still, it’s all about the quality from James, who makes the chance out of almost nothing as he controls a long ball forward before using his pace and skill to beat his man and his technique to provide a quality ball into the box.

Man Utd fans will be loving how in-form James looks right now as this low-key summer signing starts to look like one of the best finds of the season.