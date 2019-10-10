Manchester United have reportedly held initial talks over the transfer of Moussa Dembele this week as they are expected to make a bid for the player in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils could do with more options up front after a difficult start to the season, and Dembele looks an ideal option for the club after his impressive recent scoring record.

The young French forward has also previously impressed with Fulham and Celtic and looks like he could do a job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United seem to be stepping up efforts to sign Dembele, with a fresh update provided below by well-connected journalist Jonathan Shrager.

#MUFC made contact about Dembélé as recently as Tuesday. Club executives communicated to Moussa that he’s long been one of their priorities. Also, alumnus Darren Fletcher recently enquired about the player’s personality. It is felt that United will probably make a bid in January — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) October 10, 2019

He claims United held some talks over signing Dembele this Tuesday and that a January bid looks to be on the cards.

This could be ideal to fix a problem position for MUFC after the worrying drop off in form from Marcus Rashford in recent months.

Solskjaer’s side simply aren’t scoring enough, particularly in away games, and Dembele looks like he could go some way to improving that issue.