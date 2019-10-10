Tottenham are reportedly looking to sell Christian Eriksen during the January transfer window amid links with Manchester United.

However, Spurs are said to be planning to offload Eriksen to Real Madrid instead as to avoid losing their star player on a free transfer in the summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Still, Man Utd have previously been linked strongly with Eriksen and could do with a signing like the Denmark international to boost their struggling squad this season.

A recent report from the Metro claimed United were confident they could agree a deal to sign Eriksen in a cut-price deal from Tottenham this January.

It would obviously make sense for the north Londoners to try to shift the 27-year-old to Madrid instead, as they won’t want to strengthen a potential top four rival.

Eriksen has been a world class performer during his time in the Premier League and could undoubtedly shine for a major European club like Real.

The Spanish giants, like MUFC, are going through something of a rebuilding process themselves, but unlike United, are probably safer in terms of qualifying for the Champions League due to the less competitive nature of La Liga in comparison to the English top flight.