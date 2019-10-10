Inter are reportedly targeting a midfield signing to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad and five names have been paired with a move to San Siro to address the issue.

The Nerazzurri made a flying start to the Serie A campaign with Conte taking the reins over the summer, as they rattled off six consecutive wins to set the pace.

However, they were dealt a setback last weekend as they suffered their first defeat at home against Juventus, with the reigning champions leapfrogging them into top spot in the standings just before the international break.

It seems as though that particular result and performance raised some doubts over whether or not Inter have what’s needed to mount a genuine bid to topple Juventus as well as compete in Europe, and the midfield is arguably their weak spot.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report that directors Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are drawing up a shortlist of targets and it includes Ivan Rakitic, Nemanja Matic, Arturo Vidal, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Sandro Tonali.

While the likes of Milinkovic-Savic and Tonali would be the more ambitious swoops given their potential and ability to be long-term solutions, it could be easiest to go for Rakitic who has found himself frozen out so far this season and struggling to hold on to a prominent role at Barcelona.

Further, the 31-year-old would add experience, leadership and know-how on what it takes to win at the highest level, something that Conte is perhaps lacking in that department despite the impressive additions of the likes of Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella this past summer.

Vidal could arguably offer the same attributes, but given he has played a key role for Ernesto Valverde so far this season, it’s unclear if Inter would be able to prise him away from the Catalan giants any time soon.