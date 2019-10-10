Newcastle Utd pair Martin Dubravka and Isaac Hayden are reportedly set to reach agreements on new contracts with the club.

The duo have established themselves as important figures for Steve Bruce, and so the ideal outcome from the club’s perspective is to get new deals in place.

Dubravka has featured in all eight Premier League games so far this season, and while his current contract runs until 2022, his impact has seemingly led the club to want to secure his long-term future as early as possible.

As for Hayden, the 24-year-old has been an almost ever-present so far this season, although his deal expires in 2021, and so perhaps his future is the more pressing matter at this stage.

According to The Chronicle, the pair have been in talks with the club and progress is said to have been made.

Although there is no suggestion that an announcement on new deals is imminent, it is claimed that they are expected to extend their stay on Tyneside and that will be a huge boost for all concerned.