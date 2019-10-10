We live in a world where everything is expected instantly and that’s true of the football world too. Players leaving their home country for the first time at a young age still want to play straight away, even when it might be best to settle in first.

Adrien Rabiot completed his move to Juventus this Summer, and a lot of people might have expected him to play a huge role as soon as he arrived. The reality has been different, with only 194 Serie A minutes under his belt so far.

It’s been so unexpected that Calciomercato reported that a move to Barcelona could be back on with the midfielder looking like a fringe member of the squad. It’s a move that could make sense if either Ivan Raktic or Sergio Busquets moved on, with Rabiot being able to provide a younger replacement to anchor the midfield.

Don’t write him off as a Juve player just yet, his teammate Blaise Matuidi recently gave an interview to RMC and it was reported by Getfootballnewsfrance.com

Speaking about Rabiot, Matuidi said: “We must not forget that he has come out of a season where he did not play in the second half. It was difficult for him. He is maybe not at the number of matches which he had hoped to be at but he will get his chance to play. We are counting on him.”

In the long run this could be the best thing for him, he should get a chance to be eased into the team and it will simply come down to him showing what he can do and making the most of any minutes he does play. Juventus will need to use all of their squad as the season goes on, so Rabiot should get to play more as the year goes on.