Juventus midfielder Emre Can has conceded that he isn’t happy with his current situation at the club but hopes that it will change in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old has been limited to just three brief appearances in Serie A so far this season, with Maurizio Sarri dropping him down the pecking order in midfield.

Aside from being left out of their Champions League squad, the German international was left on the bench for four of the opening five league encounters of the season and that raised immediate concerns over his future in Turin.

The situation has shown a slight change over the past fortnight as Can has come on against both SPAL and Inter to get minutes under his belt, and perhaps with the schedule picking up heading into the festive period, he could get more opportunities if Sarri rotates.

However, unsurprisingly, he isn’t happy with the lack of playing time that he’s facing currently, and he has spoken publicly about the situation as he was called up for international duty this week despite his struggles at club level.

“I’m not happy [at Juventus] right now. I don’t play much at the moment,” Can said, as quoted by The Mirror. “Last season I played a lot. Especially in important games for Juventus. And I also played well there.

“I haven’t had a chance this season. But now I think, when I come back to the club, I will get chances again.”

Time will tell if Can is right, or if he may well be forced to consider his options in the more immediate future if his position under Sarri doesn’t change as he’ll be desperate to play week in and week out.

However, with the reigning Serie A champions adding Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to their ranks this past summer, coupled with the ongoing presence of key players such as Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira, it’s difficult to see how Can forces his way to the top of the pecking order any time soon.