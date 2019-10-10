Former Bayern Munich manager Ottmar Hitzfeld has conceded that Thomas Muller could end up leaving the club next year.

As per Goal, Muller has previously been identified as a transfer target by Manchester United, with Arsenal also mooted as a possible next destination for the striker if he were to ever move on from the Allianz Arena.

The 30-year-old’s future has been the subject of speculation once again at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, with Niko Kovac preferring to start Robert Lewandowski up front on his own.

Muller has been restricted to just three Bundesliga starts so far this term, with his only goal coming in a Champions League victory against Red Star last month.

Ex-Bayern boss Hitzfeld has admitted that the Man United-linked star could complete a transfer away from the club in 2019, telling Goal: “Thomas Muller at another club is hard to imagine for me.

“He is an absolute identification figure for Bayern. He has played there since he was small and has matured into a world-class player, has won many titles.

“But in the end, it is his decision if he wants to do something else. You have to respect that.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly use an extra forward at Old Trafford at the moment, with only Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to call upon while Anthony Martial continues to recover from injury.

Muller is a World Cup winner and proven goalscorer with bags of experience at the highest level, with an aggressive streak which makes him ideally suited to the Premier League.

However, it is unclear whether or not United will decide to reignite their interest in the German star, with Solskjaer sticking to a transfer policy of only targeting young homegrown talent.

Muller’s current contract at Bayern does not expire until 2021, but the longer he remains on the fringes of the action, the more likely his departure becomes.