“You love to see it” – Liverpool fans CONVINCED Jadon Sancho is set to join after cryptic tweet

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Loads of Liverpool fans are getting excited about a tweet by Borussia Dortmund regarding exciting young winger Jadon Sancho.

See below as the Bundesliga side have tweeted an image of Sancho in England training alongside Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

On top of that Dortmund used a caption that has got Liverpool fans convinced they are hinting at a future transfer.

BVB tweeted: “The future is now”, perhaps hinting that Sancho’s future lies alongside these England team-mates at Anfield.

Sancho would certainly be a superb signing for Jurgen Klopp side, and has been linked with other big names in recent times.

No wonder this lot are hoping this is a hint…

