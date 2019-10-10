“You love to see it” – Liverpool fans CONVINCED Jadon Sancho is set to join after cryptic tweet

Loads of Liverpool fans are getting excited about a tweet by Borussia Dortmund regarding exciting young winger Jadon Sancho.
See below as the Bundesliga side have tweeted an image of Sancho in England training alongside Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.
MORE: Video: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk brutally trolls young Everton fan
On top of that Dortmund used a caption that has got Liverpool fans convinced they are hinting at a future transfer.
The future is now ??? pic.twitter.com/s30zfOIMx5
— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 8, 2019
BVB tweeted: “The future is now”, perhaps hinting that Sancho’s future lies alongside these England team-mates at Anfield.
Sancho would certainly be a superb signing for Jurgen Klopp side, and has been linked with other big names in recent times.
No wonder this lot are hoping this is a hint…
Even the admin knows he’s coming to Liverpool, you love to see it
— Andres (ABitToxic) (@AndresLFCTR) October 8, 2019
WHAT A TWEET
— Will (@lfcwilI) October 8, 2019
Top Tweet
— Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) October 8, 2019
Omg bvb what are doing pic.twitter.com/0RjdxZjy1G
— Konstantin Peev (@AncientArnoldd) October 8, 2019
Welcome to Anfield Jadon!!
— muckie (@muckman) October 9, 2019
Sancho to Liverpool?
— LFC (@xMCRx13) October 8, 2019
This has to be bait.
Ok, I accept Sancho to Liverpool now.
Ffs
— Glorious Divock (@Biplav111) October 8, 2019