Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly edging closer to a return to football management.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho looks set to take the Tottenham job amid the north London club’s struggles under Mauricio Pochettino this season.

The Argentine has done great work during his time at Spurs, but it could now be time for the club to make a change as a top manager in Mourinho is available.

Opportunities like this don’t come along every day, and it maybe be that Pochettino has taken Tottenham as far as he can.

It would be hard for any club to turn down a serial winner like Mourinho, even if he has had his struggles in recent jobs.

Things did not end well for Mourinho at United and Chelsea, but a proven winner like the Portuguese tactician surely deserves another shot at a big job.

Don Balon suggest THFC fans may not have to wait much longer now, while recent reports have also linked Pochettino strongly with Man Utd.