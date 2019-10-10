Video: Luuk de Jong scores one of the weirdest goals you’ll see for Netherlands vs Northern Ireland

Luuk de Jong has scored either a genuinely great goal or one of the weirdest fluke strikes of the season against Northern Ireland.

Watch below as De Jong appears to apply some poor control to a cross into the box, only to accidentally set himself up perfectly for a close-range finish.

GOAL | Luuk de Jong donne l'avantage au Pays-Bas ! ? 2??-1?? #NEDNIR ? pic.twitter.com/22kMD1Az8s — Eleven Sports (FR) (@ElevenBE_fr) October 10, 2019

Is this the goal that put an end to Northern Ireland’s hopes of Euro 2020 qualification?? Luuk de Jong with the goal for the Dutch ?#EURO2020 I #NEDNIR #onsoranje

pic.twitter.com/0ctBfSCvBw — Corteo Sport (@CorteoSport) October 10, 2019

Decide for yourself if he meant it or if this is just a player getting lucky with some poor control.

Holland are known for producing technically gifted players, with Dennis Bergkamp a known master of the expert first touch, but we’re not sure this falls into that category…