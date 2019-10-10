Menu

Video: Luuk de Jong scores one of the weirdest goals you’ll see for Netherlands vs Northern Ireland

Luuk de Jong has scored either a genuinely great goal or one of the weirdest fluke strikes of the season against Northern Ireland.

Watch below as De Jong appears to apply some poor control to a cross into the box, only to accidentally set himself up perfectly for a close-range finish.

Decide for yourself if he meant it or if this is just a player getting lucky with some poor control.

Holland are known for producing technically gifted players, with Dennis Bergkamp a known master of the expert first touch, but we’re not sure this falls into that category…

