Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest in a potential double transfer swoop for Leicester City duo James Madison and Ben Chilwell.

The Foxes pair could cost the Red Devils as much as £130million, and a club source is quoted as suggesting the club may struggle to sign both at the same time, according to the Sun.

Both players have been key members of this Leicester squad in recent times and it is easy to imagine either of them could shine at a bigger club.

A previous report from the Sun also linked Chilwell with Chelsea and Manchester City, and it now seems he’s on United’s radar as well.

This is somewhat surprising given Luke Shaw has been a key part of the United set-up and generally performed well, though many would feel Chilwell would be an upgrade.

Still, a left-back should not necessarily be an urgent priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his side struggles for goals, with Maddison making sense as a more pressing target.

The attacking midfielder could be a big improvement on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in that area of the pitch and help boost the form of attackers around him such as Marcus Rashford.

Man Utd signed Harry Maguire from Leicester in the summer and there’s still plenty of talent at the King Power Stadium that could do just the trick at Old Trafford.