Transfer fees in football have become so inflated that it’s almost impossible to tell what represents a bargain anymore. It’s strange to see teams linked with £100m moves for one player before baulking at a £20m asking price for someone else.

Man United have had so many issues with the full back positions in recent years. The main issue is called Ashley Young, but having a top class player who could cover both positions would be a godsend for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The answer could be Napoli full back Elseid Hysaj. According to a report from Football Italia, his contract is up at the end of the season so he’s expected to leave in January. They had been reporting on some comments made by the player’s agent to Italian media.

They go on to suggest that Napoli value him at €20-30m but that price could drop at time goes on and the length of his contract goes down. That report suggests he’s had some interest from Roma and Atletico Madrid, While a report in The Metro linked him to United during the Summer.

He’s been widely thought of as one of the best full-backs in Serie A for the past few years and he’s only 25 so this could be a real bargain if someone makes the move to bring him in.

Particularly at Old Trafford, Young is no where near good enough to play in the Premier League, especially as a full back so the Albanian would be the perfect player to push Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw for their starting spots.

He’s been a consistent first choice wherever he’s played and nearly has 300 career appearances, there could be fears he turns out to be a similar standard to Matteo Darmian, but that could still be a good thing for United right now.