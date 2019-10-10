Manchester United have been advised to seal the transfer of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale to get themselves out of their current crisis.

It’s been a dire start to 2019/20 for the Red Devils, and there’s no doubt they need to make a change sooner rather than later.

That may well be to the management as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks out of his depth at Old Trafford, but it may also be that the club back the Norwegian tactician with more funds in the transfer market.

If they do, Andy Dunn of the Daily Mirror believes Man Utd should go all out for Bale, who could be the ‘box office’ signing to lift the mood at the club.

“They have had their fingers scorched before but if Manchester United want to make some sort of statement of intent then sign Gareth Bale in January,” Dunn writes.

“Bale can lift teams single-handedly. Ask the Welsh. Ask the Real galacticos of 2018, who won the Champions League thanks to Bale’s intervention as a substitute in the final.

“The mood music coming from Old Trafford’s corridors of power over the past couple of days suggests patience remains with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s regime.

“Let’s see how long that lasts if Liverpool give United a good old cuffing on Sunday week.

“But more crucially, maybe, United are reported to have clear recruitment targets in January and next summer.

“And while the emphasis is likely to be on younger players, Bale – a 30-year-old without excessive miles on the clock – should be one of those targets.”