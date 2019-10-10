Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement to seal the signing of Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window.

The Juventus forward has already been strongly linked with the Red Devils ahead of this winter, with talk of a verbal agreement being reached yesterday, according to Tuttosport, as translated by the Metro.

However, there has now been a fresh update from Don Balon stating that all three parties involved in the deal have reached an agreement for Mandzukic to join United this winter.

The Croatia international could be a decent signing for the Red Devils this season, even if only as a short-term option to cover up front.

Marcus Rashford’s poor form this season must be a real concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Mandzukic should be good enough to come in and help solve United’s scoring woes for the time being.

One imagines MUFC would then strengthen further in the summer and look to recruit more up-and-coming talent.

Still, beggars can’t be choosers and right now Man Utd need to ensure they can definitely get someone in this January.