Neymar makes Brazil history after reaching brilliant personal milestone

Neymar was in action for Brazil in their international friendly against Senegal on Thursday, and he made some history in the process.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has had his ups and downs in his career to date both at club and international level, but few will doubt the quality that he possesses on the pitch.

His trophy collection and individual awards will back that up, and now he has made some personal history for himself in what will undoubtedly be a very proud moment for him.

As seen in the tweet below from ESPN FC, Neymar has become the youngest player ever to reach 100 caps for Brazil, while he’s only the seventh player ever to reach such a landmark figure in total.

Given he’s only 27 years of age still, he will undoubtedly go on to collect countless more caps and international goals, but for now he can be pretty pleased with this historic moment as he has written his name into the history books yet again.

To make things even sweeter, Roberto Firmino gave Brazil an early lead against Senegal, and so Neymar will undoubtedly hope to celebrate his milestone with a win and perhaps even a goal to boot if he can get himself on the scoresheet.

Considering he has been unfortunate with injuries, particularly at major tournaments in the last few years, he will feel as though he probably should have reached 100 caps sooner. However, he’s got there now and he’ll hope to add plenty more before he hangs up his boots.