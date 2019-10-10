Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for FC Rostov midfielder Matthias Normann in January.

Tottenham are also linked with the 23-year-old, who is seen by Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a cheap replacement for Ander Herrera, according to Goal.

The report explains that Normann could cost around £20million and is seen as a cheap option to shore up that defensive midfield area after a lack of signings in that department during the summer.

With the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred struggling so far this season, it makes sense that United are looking for new signings in that part of the pitch this winter.

Normann is not exactly experienced at the very highest level, but looks like another potential Man Utd addition who could improve, such as youthful summer purchases Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It has been a miserable start to the season for United, and their fans will no doubt hope the club has something up its sleeve this January.

Spurs could also do with getting more bodies in after also suffering a poor start, with Eric Dier’s form dipping and Tanguy Ndombele not having the instant impact that perhaps would have been expected in the middle of the park.