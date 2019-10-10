Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Van Dijk and Juventus’ De Ligt caught napping as Northern Ireland score shock goal away vs Netherlands

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt are widely regarded as two of the very finest centre-backs in world football right now, but they didn’t do too well on this goal for Northern Ireland tonight.

Watch below as Josh Magennis gives the visitors a shock lead in Holland tonight, with De Ligt bullied off the ball in the build-up and Van Dijk nowhere near the forward as he heads home.

Memphis Depay equalised for the Netherlands shortly after this goal, but the defending by such a top team is surprisingly poor.

Liverpool fans will certainly hope Van Dijk can do better than this once he’s back at his club after the international break.

More Stories Josh Magennis Matthijs de Ligt Virgil van Dijk