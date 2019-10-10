Pogba in race against time to return for Man Utd vs Liverpool after full extent of injury is revealed

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has been suffering with a ‘cracked toe’ in recent weeks, but has stepped up his recovery ahead of a clash with Liverpool.

The Frenchman picked up a knock during United’s penalty shoot-out victory over Rochdale in the Carabao Cup last month, with scans showing he sustained a ‘microfissure’ in his foot – as per the Daily Mail.

Despite not being at full fitness, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to start the World Cup winner in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on September 30, which ultimately aggravated the issue and forced him to sit out United’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday.

Pogba is now in a race against time to return for United’s clash against Liverpool after the international break, with the full extent of his injury revealed on Thursday.

According to L’Equipe via the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old is recovering from a ‘cracked toe’, but he will not be required to undergo surgery, with United eager for him to take a ‘natural’ route back to full fitness.

The Red Devils are a much weaker outfit without Pogba pulling the strings in midfield, as shown during their third loss of the season at St James’ Park.

The France international is the only creative player on United’s books these days and his presence will be crucial to the team’s chances of overcoming table-toppers Liverpool on October 20.

Solskjaer’s side are already 15 points behind their arch-rivals in the table, having only managed to win two of their first eight matches this term.

A home win against the Reds would help ease the pressure on the Norwegian boss, but without Pogba, it is difficult to see United finding a way through a defence marshalled by the imperious Virgil van Dijk.

The Mail reports that Pogba is in Dubai taking in some warm weather training at the moment, with it his desire to get back on the Old Trafford turf as soon as possible.