Real Madrid are reportedly considering a €30m offer in the January transfer window to prise Christian Eriksen away from Tottenham.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been in great form so far this season as he’s managed just one goal and one assist in 11 appearances for Spurs, which is certainly unlike him given his decisive level of creativity in the final third since he joined the club.

SEE MORE: Barcelona offered chance to beat Real Madrid to transfer of in-form attacker following Champions League scouting mission

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, his future has perhaps become a distraction with the Metro noting how things might not be going particularly smoothly at Tottenham given his failure to move on this past summer.

Both Man Utd and Real Madrid are specifically mentioned in that report as being interested in Eriksen, and it seems as though the latter will launch a bid to try and sign the Danish international in the January transfer window.

According to AS, the Spanish giants have convinced coach Zinedine Zidane that they need to swoop in the New Year as they need to bolster their midfield options as soon as possible, and it’s claimed that they could prise him away from Spurs for just €30m given his expiring contract.

However, such a move could still face complications, as it’s suggested that Eriksen could prefer to wait until his deal runs down, as ultimately he could be in line for a signing on bonus if he were to join as a free agent.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs firstly, and after that whether or not Eriksen is willing to speed up his departure from north London or will indeed hold out until the summer.

Given both his and Tottenham’s struggles so far this season though, it could be argued that it would be beneficial for all concerned to have a clean split in January if things don’t improve in the coming months.