Ruben Loftus-Cheek trolls ex-Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas with hilarious swipe

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was in fine form on Wednesday as he had a hilarious dig at former Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas on Instagram.

As seen in his post below, the Spaniard was feeling pretty good about himself as he shared a photo from his training session with his abs out on show.

Like letting the air out of a balloon, Loftus-Cheek was on hand to take the wind out of his sails by joking that the image wasn’t real and Fabregas had altered it to make himself look better.

“Abs are photoshopped”, he wrote in his comment, which got around 1,000 likes as his humour went down a treat with his followers and those of Fabregas.

The 32-year-old left Stamford Bridge in January to join Monaco but it seems as though he’s still keeping the banter flowing and keeping in touch with his former Chelsea teammates, although he probably didn’t appreciate this particular comment from Loftus-Cheek.