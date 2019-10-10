Solskjaer cleared to sign four new players next year after transfer meetings with Man Utd board

Manchester United are prepared to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market, despite a poor start to the 2019-20 season.

The Red Devils have fallen down to 12th in the Premier League table after eight matches of the new campaign, suffering damaging defeats against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle while also dropping points at Wolves and Southampton.

United sit just two points above the relegation zone at the moment, with a huge clash against Liverpool next up at Old Trafford on October 20.

According to The Times, Solskjaer’s job is safe even if his side suffers a heavy defeat at the hands of an old enemy, with club officials aware he needs more time to affect significant change.

The report states that the Norwegian boss has been cleared to sign four new players next year, after discussing transfers during recent meetings with the United board.

The Times states that the club’s priority is to bring in another centre-forward as soon as possible, with Marcus Rashford struggling to lead the line on his own in the absence of the injured Anthony Martial.

Beyond that, greater depth is needed in midfield and in wide areas to transform the team into silverware contenders once again, with a lack of creativity and firepower costing the Red Devils week in, week out.

Solskjaer decided to offload Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez over the summer, but neglected to bring in suitable replacements, while also allowing Ander Herrera to leave the club at the end of his previous contract.

Those bold moves have come back to haunt the United manager in recent weeks, but the three men he did sign in the last transfer window have settled in nicely.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have been among United’s most consistent performers and if Solskjaer can make the same sort of moves when the market reopens, he might yet turn things around at the Theatre of Dreams.