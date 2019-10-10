Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias is the subject of interest from Manchester United, who are eager to bring in a new partner for Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils successfully lured Maguire to Old Trafford from Leicester City for £80 million back in August, making him the world’s most expensive defender in the process – as per BBC Sport.

The England defender has settled into his new surroundings quickly but there are still some doubts over Victor Lindelof’s ability to play alongside him in the heart of the defence.

Axel Tuanzebe has also been granted the chance to shine at the back in recent weeks, but United look set to dip back into the transfer market to complete their defensive line.

According to Record, United have set their sights on Benfica star Ruben Dias, whom they believe is the ideal man to come in and cover a key position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Portuguese publication states that the 22-year-old is in line for a new contract at Estadio da Luz, which will see his release clause increase to £79 million.

Dias’ huge price tag has not put off the Red Devils, however, with a lucrative bid for his signature likely to be launched at some point next year.

Lindelof signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford in September, which ties him to the club until 2024, but it now seems as though his position at the club is not as stable as first thought.

Solskjaer is also short on options in midfield and attack, which are surely more pressing areas to address before adding to a defence which has looked more solid in recent months.

That being said, Dias has all the qualities to be a success in Manchester and with the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid also monitoring his progress – as per The Express – United will have to move quickly to secure a deal.