Video: £30m star proves Manchester United recommendation right with exquisite brace for France Under-21s

Manchester United FC
This talented young striker certainly lived up to the recommendation that he’s ready for a move to Manchester United by scoring a stunning brace for France’s Under-21s.

According to the Scottish Sun via Sky Sports, Rangers legend Kris Boyd has tipped Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard to make a potential £30m move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

Boyd stated that: “If I was Manchester United, I would come in and give (Celtic) the £25-30million in the summer.”

Edouard wasted no time in proving Boyd’s recommendation right by scoring a sensational brace for France’s Under-21s against Azerbaijan’s Under-21s this evening.

It took the 21-year-old less than two minutes to get on the scoreboard, the ace slotted the ball into the back of the net with a lovely side-foot finish after Houssem Aouar’s assist.

Edouard’s second goal was a real sight to behold, the forward showed off an exquisite touch after Mateo Guendouzi’s long-range pass before tricking his man and putting the ball into the net.

Take a look at Edouard’s opener for Les Bleus below:

Can also be viewed here.

Here’s the Celtic ace’s magical second goal of the night:

Edouard has 7 goals in 11 appearances across the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League for the Hoops so far this season.

It looks as though Celtic snapped up a real talent from Paris Saint-Germain, if Edouard continues to play like this there’s no doubt that he’ll earn himself a move to a top club.

