This talented young striker certainly lived up to the recommendation that he’s ready for a move to Manchester United by scoring a stunning brace for France’s Under-21s.

According to the Scottish Sun via Sky Sports, Rangers legend Kris Boyd has tipped Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard to make a potential £30m move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

Boyd stated that: “If I was Manchester United, I would come in and give (Celtic) the £25-30million in the summer.”

Edouard wasted no time in proving Boyd’s recommendation right by scoring a sensational brace for France’s Under-21s against Azerbaijan’s Under-21s this evening.

It took the 21-year-old less than two minutes to get on the scoreboard, the ace slotted the ball into the back of the net with a lovely side-foot finish after Houssem Aouar’s assist.

Edouard’s second goal was a real sight to behold, the forward showed off an exquisite touch after Mateo Guendouzi’s long-range pass before tricking his man and putting the ball into the net.

Take a look at Edouard’s opener for Les Bleus below:

#FRAAZE ??BUT de Odsonne Edouard ! L'équipe de France Espoir commence son match de qualif à l'Euro 2021 de la meilleure des manière ! ?? ?? La rencontre est à suivre en direct sur CANAL+SPORT https://t.co/pvJPZDBEri pic.twitter.com/PHHdlsvjlJ — Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) October 10, 2019

Here’s the Celtic ace’s magical second goal of the night:

#FRAAZE ???? Le doublé pour @Oedouard22 !! L'attaquant du Celtic vient crucifier le gardien azéri grâce à une longue passe de @MatteoGuendouzi

! pic.twitter.com/qPm6qNZbXW — Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) October 10, 2019

Odsonne Édouard ?? Matteo Guendouzi ??pic.twitter.com/AchfFmBTos — KierownikWodopoju (@BoyBetterKn0wn_) October 10, 2019

Edouard has 7 goals in 11 appearances across the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League for the Hoops so far this season.

It looks as though Celtic snapped up a real talent from Paris Saint-Germain, if Edouard continues to play like this there’s no doubt that he’ll earn himself a move to a top club.