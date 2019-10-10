Arsenal starlet Mateo Guendouzi showed his insane passing ability with a stunning long-range assist for France’s Under-21s tonight, what a ball this is.

Guendouzi picked the ball up in his own half and launched a sensational pass into the path of Celtic star Odsonne Edouard, the ace charged towards goal and extended France’s lead against Azerbaijan in the 35th minute of the clash.

Guendouzi has some unreal passing range, the Gunners should give the ace the licence to try balls like this in the Premier League.

Take a look at the midfielder’s pinpoint long-range pass leading to the goal below:

#FRAAZE ???? Le doublé pour @Oedouard22 !! L'attaquant du Celtic vient crucifier le gardien azéri grâce à une longue passe de @MatteoGuendouzi

! pic.twitter.com/qPm6qNZbXW — Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) October 10, 2019

Odsonne Édouard ?? Matteo Guendouzi ??pic.twitter.com/AchfFmBTos — KierownikWodopoju (@BoyBetterKn0wn_) October 10, 2019

The 20-year-old has been fantastic for the Gunners so far this season, during the last international break the ace was even called into France’s senior squad to replace Paul Pogba.

Guendouzi is still waiting for his first senior cap but with moments like this we don’t it will be long until Didier Deschamps calls him into the team.

If Guendouzi continues his impressive form he has a real chance of snatching a spot in Les Bleus’ squad for the Euros next summer.