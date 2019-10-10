Video: Eddie Nketiah destroys Joe Willock in England U21s training session

Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock have reported for England U21 duty this week, and the latter will probably want to forget this training session pretty quickly.

The duo will know each other well having come through the ranks at Arsenal, while Nketiah is currently out on loan with Leeds Utd this season as Willock makes a positive impression on Unai Emery.

However, they were reunited in England U21 training this week, and it’s fair to say that Nketiah got the better of his compatriot on this occasion.

As seen in the video below around the 4 minute, 45 seconds mark, the Arsenal loanee not only proceeds to show great skill to leave Willock in a heap on the floor, but he also goes on to score with a top finish to show his class.

Time will tell if his loan spell at Elland Road gives him a chance to earn a long-term future at Arsenal, but he’s certainly showing enough promise and potential to warrant being given a chance to shine for club and country.