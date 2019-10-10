Video: Messi claims Neymar knows leaving Barcelona was a ‘bad decision’

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi thinks Neymar is aware he made a mistake when he left the club to join Paris Saint Germain in 2017.

As per BBC Sport, Neymar completed a world-record €220 million switch to Parc des Princes two years ago, after four trophy-laden years at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian’s time in France has been blighted by fitness and disciplinary issues, leading to one of the year’s longest-running transfer sagas which saw him heavily linked with a return to La Liga at either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Neymar ended up staying at PSG for another season, but Messi claims his former teammate knows leaving Barca was a “bad decision”.

When asked if the 27-year-old might regret securing a transfer away from Camp Nou, Messi told RAC 1: “I believe so, that shortly after leaving he realised he made a mistake and that he had taken a bad decision.”

Watch the full clip below.

?[ESPN via Rac1] | Lionel Messi on the Neymar Saga.pic.twitter.com/5XHHiTARlq — BT Videos (@BTVideoClips) October 10, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of RAC 1)