Video: Real Madrid’s Luka Modric scores superb solo goal for Croatia vs Hungary

International Football
Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric has opened the scoring for Croatia against Hungary with a brilliant solo goal. The ace showed superb composure to score.

In the 4th minute of this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier between Croatia and Hungary, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric fired his country into the lead on their home soil with a fantastic goal.

The 34-year-old tackled one of Hungary’s defenders high up the pitch before charging towards goal and expertly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the superstar midfielder’s opener for his country below:

Los Blancos are currently top of La Liga, the Bernabeu outfit face a difficult battle with rivals Barcelona to clinch the league title this season.

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that his midfield maestro can lead his side to glory.

