Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric has opened the scoring for Croatia against Hungary with a brilliant solo goal. The ace showed superb composure to score.

In the 4th minute of this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier between Croatia and Hungary, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric fired his country into the lead on their home soil with a fantastic goal.

The 34-year-old tackled one of Hungary’s defenders high up the pitch before charging towards goal and expertly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the superstar midfielder’s opener for his country below:

A big early goal for Croatia as Luka Modric has them ahead at home to Hungary ? Watch the #Euro2020 qualifier live now on Sky Sports red button pic.twitter.com/C9G9YMF6f1 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 10, 2019

1-0 Hrvatska! Modric with a Beauty pic.twitter.com/krVGwhP3pv — CroatianSports (@CroatianSoccer) October 10, 2019

Los Blancos are currently top of La Liga, the Bernabeu outfit face a difficult battle with rivals Barcelona to clinch the league title this season.

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that his midfield maestro can lead his side to glory.