Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku has made history for Belgium by scoring his 50th goal for his country in this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier against San Marino.

The Inter Milan forward looks rejuvenated after leaving Manchester United this summer, the ace showed off some lovely stepovers before hitting the back of the net with a lovely right-footed finish.

Check out the 26-year-old’s landmark goal below:

Romelu Lukaku has scored his 5?0?th goal for Belgium ? Watch the #Euro2020 qualifier live now on Sky Sports red button pic.twitter.com/q5pPYD5OM5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 10, 2019

Lukaku’s 50th career goal for Belgium pic.twitter.com/Sl73kqvGYC — boris diaw regista (@PsychoLoco4L) October 10, 2019

It’s a great night for Lukaku and his family, the ace has become the first player to score 50 goals for Belgium:

?? ?? Romelu Lukaku is the 1st player to score 50 goals for Belgium

23 goals in 1st 60 caps

27 goals in last 23 caps pic.twitter.com/g1rSU7GcfR — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 10, 2019

It’s great to see that Lukaku is finding his feet again, the ace is performing well for Antonio Conte’s side.

It was a real shame to see him leave the Premier League after prolific spells with West Brom and Everton before his doomed time in Manchester.

Some Manchester United fans will probably wish that the Belgian was never sold, it’s clear to see that he wasn’t the only underperforming star at Old Trafford.