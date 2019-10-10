Some Chelsea fans will be excited to see that wing wizard Jadon Sancho absolutely loves having Chelsea stars Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in the England squad.

Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho couldn’t help but embrace Chelsea stars Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori whilst they were filming a ‘First Impressions’ video for the England YouTube channel.

The 19-year-old hugged the pair when he was walking past their video shoot alongside Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Sancho clearly loves having the Chelsea pair in England’s first-team squad, he couldn’t help but gatecrash their video:

10.45 in the video below:

Sancho is one of the best young players in the world right now and he’s quickly becoming a crucial part of Gareth Southgate’s England team.

It’s not surprising to see that the ace was over the moon to see the Chelsea duo in the Three Lions’ senior squad as the ace is a Blues fan.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Sancho revealed that he supports the Blues. Chelsea fans will also love some of these tweets from his old Twitter account.