Menu

Video: Some fans brand Matthijs de Ligt a ‘fraud’ after poor defending for Holland vs Northern Ireland

Ajax
Posted by

Matthijs de Ligt’s lapse in concentration could have led to the Netherlands galling to a shock defeat vs Northern Ireland tonight, take a look at his errors below.

In the 75th minute of this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland, the Green and White army took a shock lead when Josh Magennis capitalised on some shaky defending to put the ball into the back of the net.

Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt sliced the ball into the air and failed to clear a cross into the box, the ace then struggled to recover from his earlier mistake as Magennis easily towered over him to head the ball into the goal.

It also looked as though the ace was incredibly close to handling the ball before he was beaten in the air.

BBC Sport revealed that the Serie A champions signed the defender from Ajax in a deal that could be worth up to £67.5m.

Take a look at the Juventus star’s unflattering defending below:

Here’s how some fans reacted to the Dutchman’s errors:

De Ligt has made seven appearances across all competitions for the ‘Old Lady’ so far this season, it seems as though the ace is taking some time to adapt to playing at a higher level.

This might just be a bad patch for the 20-year-old, judgment on the ace should be reserved until we’re further into the season.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Holland football Josh Magennis Matthijs de Ligt Netherlands football Northern Ireland football