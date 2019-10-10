Matthijs de Ligt’s lapse in concentration could have led to the Netherlands galling to a shock defeat vs Northern Ireland tonight, take a look at his errors below.

In the 75th minute of this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland, the Green and White army took a shock lead when Josh Magennis capitalised on some shaky defending to put the ball into the back of the net.

Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt sliced the ball into the air and failed to clear a cross into the box, the ace then struggled to recover from his earlier mistake as Magennis easily towered over him to head the ball into the goal.

It also looked as though the ace was incredibly close to handling the ball before he was beaten in the air.

BBC Sport revealed that the Serie A champions signed the defender from Ajax in a deal that could be worth up to £67.5m.

Take a look at the Juventus star’s unflattering defending below:

NORTHERN IRELAND LEAD NETHERLANDS Josh Magennis punishes the Dutch to gives the #GAWA a huge goal ? Watch the #Euro2020 qualifier live now on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/m750bxbYbT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 10, 2019

2 pieces of poor defending from De Ligt gives Northern Ireland a shock lead against Netherlands #TBGPOD pic.twitter.com/MOWMJbo6gD — The Beautiful Game Podcast (@Podcast_TBG) October 10, 2019

Here’s how some fans reacted to the Dutchman’s errors:

Look at the goal Netherlands conceded

The biggest Scam in Football is De Ligt kai pic.twitter.com/1q6w5j1eoj — Kay ? (@Kaypoisson1) October 10, 2019

De Ligt is the ultimate fraud. pic.twitter.com/dDsP3RFEvA — Theo (@Thogden) October 10, 2019

he always was error-prone — Ainal Fadly (@vanFadly) October 10, 2019

He was never above average. Goals covering his performances — King LUIS (@SPfcb10) October 10, 2019

One season wonder — YESSIR (@yahiaaali1) October 10, 2019

He was trying to handball it too ffs — you serious? (@the_blueopinion) October 10, 2019

Was he trying to catch the ball to prevent the header or what ? this boy — Kay ? (@Kaypoisson1) October 10, 2019

De Ligt has made seven appearances across all competitions for the ‘Old Lady’ so far this season, it seems as though the ace is taking some time to adapt to playing at a higher level.

This might just be a bad patch for the 20-year-old, judgment on the ace should be reserved until we’re further into the season.