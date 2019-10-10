West Ham starlet Goncalo Cardoso is reportedly making quite the impression as he’s now training with the first-team after his summer switch.

The 18-year-old arrived from Boavista this past summer and has been busy trying to catch the attention of Manuel Pellegrini.

It appears as though it’s mission accomplished, as Football London report that he’s now been given the promotion to train with the first-team, and that in turn should give him an opportunity to make a breakthrough in the starting line-up moving forward.

Competition for places is fierce and so he’ll likely have to continue to bide his time, but he’ll surely be buoyed by the fact that he isn’t training with the youth teams and is being recognised as a potential option for Pellegrini to use in the months ahead.

The Hammers have conceded eight goals in their last three games across all competitions though, and so if that poor defensive record continues in the coming weeks, Pellegrini could be tempted to throw Cardoso in and give him a chance.