Why Thibaut Courtois was left furious at half-time in Real Madrid clash with Club Brugge

Real Madrid have struggled in the Champions League so far this season, as after a heavy defeat to PSG they were held at home by Club Brugge last time out.

It was an evening to forget at the Bernabeu for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, as after conceding twice in the opening 45 minutes, he was replaced at half-time.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid plot €30m swoop in January as Tottenham ace could seal exit

While it was later explained that the Belgian international was suffering from stomach problems, he was seemingly far from impressed with the decision for him to start the game at all, as per the latest reports.

According to Sport, Courtois was livid as he returned to the dressing room at half-time as he felt hard done by that he was receiving stick from the Real Madrid fans at the stadium for their mini-capitulation in the first half given he wasn’t entirely at fault and wasn’t at his best physically.

The 27-year-old would surely have been part of the decision as to whether or not he felt as though he could start the game against Brugge though, and so question marks can perhaps be raised over whether or not he should have done more to insist to Zinedine Zidane and the medical staff that he wasn’t in the right state to play.

Instead, while he certainly wasn’t to blame for the opening goals of the encounter, if he wasn’t at 100%, then perhaps Alphonse Areola should have started in his place as he did days later against Granada in La Liga.

Nevertheless, Courtois has been subjected to criticism and scrutiny from Real Madrid fans since his arrival from Chelsea, and he’ll now have to try and regroup over the international break, win his place back in the starting line-up and show why the La Liga giants wanted to sign him in the first place.