Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba despite the club’s refusal to let him go.

Pogba has been linked several times with the Spanish giants recently and could be a superb signing to add to Zidane’s squad.

According to ESPN, Madrid are also looking into signing Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, but Zidane himself would prefer Pogba over the Denmark international.

It remains to be seen if Real can persuade United to let Pogba go, but Zidane believes the player is eager to move to the Bernabeu, which is why he is not giving up on the deal, according to ESPN.

Man Utd could certainly do well to avoid this saga resurfacing again, with the club in a difficult enough situation as it is right now.

The Red Devils have made an awful start to the season after losing the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera this summer without adequately replacing them.

The departure of Pogba would mean even more rebuilding and negative press that could make it that much harder for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to live up to the demands of this big job.