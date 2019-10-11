Menu

“Absolute beast”- These fans hail Liverpool star following his brilliant performance during the international break

Several fans hailed Liverpool winger Sadio Mane after the 27-year-old impressed in Senegal’s match against Brazil in Singapore yesterday. 

The five-time World champions took on the AFCON runners-up for the very first time and the match ended in a draw. Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for Brazil after just nine minutes before Famara Diedhiou converted a penalty to equalise just before the interval.

Mane was not on the scoresheet but he often caused trouble to the Brazilian backline through his pace and dribbling and eventually won the penalty that led to Senegal’s equaliser.

The 27-year-old has been in sensational form this season, netting eight goals and providing two assists in 11 matches across all competitions so far. Mane has also had a pretty fine international career so far, scoring 19 goals in 67 appearances for Senegal so far. He was brilliant for the Lions of Teranga during the AFCON where he scored thrice and was included in the Team of the Tournament. Given his current form, there’s a very good chance Mane will become Senegal’s all-time top scorer before the 2022 World Cup. He is currently ten goals behind Henri Camara’s tally of 29 goals.

Several fans were delighted with Mane’s performance against Brazil and praised him on Twitter.

