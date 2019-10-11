Arsenal are reportedly in negotiations with Fenerbahce over a deal which would see Mesut Ozil join the Turkish giants on loan in January.

The 30-year-old has been limited to just two appearances so far this season for the Gunners, and question marks have been raised over his role under Unai Emery moving forward.

Having been snubbed by the Arsenal boss in recent weeks despite being available for selection, it has sparked speculation over his future and now it’s claimed talks are underway over an exit in January.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, via Turkish outlet Takvin, it’s suggested that Arsenal are in talks with Fenerbahce over a loan move in the New Year which would see them offload Ozil on a temporary basis.

Time will tell if that materialises and whether or not it includes an option to make it permanent, but at this stage, it seems as though Arsenal are actively looking for a solution which involves Ozil moving on.

Given his lack of playing time and having slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates, it’s a move that Ozil would arguably now start to consider as he’ll surely be desperate to play a more prominent role at this stage of his career and a move to Fenerbahce could help him secure exactly that.

It remains to be seen if an agreement is reached, but the mere claim that Arsenal and Fenerbahce are talking would suggest that Ozil is edging closer to a potential exit and the Gunners are actively seeking a solution.