Arsenal’s Head of Football Raul Sanllehi has hinted that Unai Emery doesn’t play Mesut Ozil anymore due to the German not working hard in training.

The former Real Madrid man has been excluded from the Gunners’ squad for their last few matches, with some even seeing this as a hint that the midfielder’s time in north London is coming to an end.

This in turn seems to have had an effect on Ozil himself, as the Mirror note that the German fears his time at the Emirates is over, with the club already trying to work out a way to loan him out in January.

Following all of this, it seems like Arsenal chief Sanllehi may have revealed why Ozil has been left on the sidelines by Emery following a recent Arsenal fans forum that took place this week.

As seen in the tweet below, Sanllehi stated during the fans forum that Emery often uses the effort levels that his players put into training as a deciding factor in whether they play or not.

Raul on Özil : “Unai’s policy has always been to play the ones that work hard in training” — REDaction Gooners (@REDactionAFC) October 10, 2019

Over the years, it’s fair to say that Ozil has garnered a reputation for being somewhat lazy, and now, it seems like this approach to his game has come back to haunt him if Sanllehi’s words are anything to go off.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see if Ozil manages to work his way back into Arsenal’s squad in the coming weeks.

However, given recent reports regarding the player, it definitely seems as if the midfielder’s time in north London is slowly but surely coming to an end…