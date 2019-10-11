Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will face an anxious wait to hear more on N’Golo Kante as he was forced to miss France’s clash with Iceland on Friday night.

The midfielder was named in the starting line-up by Didier Deschamps, but as noted in the tweet below from the French FA, they confirmed that Moussa Sissoko started in his place after a late change.

As per GFFN in their tweet below, it was reported that Kante suffered a muscle problem in the warm-up for the game, and so was unable to feature for Les Bleus.

That would have been a blow for the reigning World Cup winners, but ultimately it’s also now going to be a major concern for Chelsea in terms of whether or not it’s an issue that could keep their influential midfield ace out of action for a significant period of time.

It’s not an ideal scenario regardless though given the 28-year-old has already missed playing time this season due to injuries, as he’s been restricted to six appearances across all competitions.

Kante missed four games due to an ankle problem early on, and so given his important role for Chelsea and what he brings to the side for Lampard, they’ll be desperately hoping that France withdrew him from the encounter more as a precautionary measure to avoid seeing him suffer any further damage.

However, as with any muscle injury, further tests will be needed to determine the full extent of the problem, while Chelsea may need to be cautious not to rush Kante back and risk aggravating the problem when he returns to Cobham next week.