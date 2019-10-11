Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, but it could cost them a huge fee to sign him next summer.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive stint with the Partenopei since joining them from Real Betis last year, establishing himself as a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Brought in to help fill the void left behind by Jorginho, the Spaniard has done his part and will be hoping to improve further to help Napoli achieve their objectives moving forward.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, not only are Barcelona and Real Madrid said to be interested in prising him away from Naples, but Napoli could try to take action to prevent an exit from materialising.

It’s added in the report that they hope to offer their prized asset a contract renewal, and as part of those discussions with the interest from Spain’s two powerhouses in mind, a €120m release clause could be inserted into the new deal.

Given Ruiz’s current contract runs until 2023, it perhaps shows that Napoli are concerned over his future and want to guard against losing him any time soon by not only perhaps improving personal terms to convince him to stay, but also to ensure that any interested parties know that they must dig deep into their pockets if they want him.

Time will tell if it’s enough to put Barcelona and Real Madrid off next summer, but ultimately it must first be agreed to by Ruiz and his representatives and so it remains to be seen how talks between the relevant parties go in the coming months.

Given his technical quality and class on the ball, it’s easy to see why the two Spanish giants are said to be interested, as he could quite comfortably fit into their respective sides.