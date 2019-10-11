Barcelona look set to rival Man United and Liverpool in the race for Kai Havertz, after the Blaugrana seemingly ended their scouting mission on the German.

Havertz has burst onto the scene in recent times, with the midfielder managing to establish himself as one of the Bundesliga, and the world’s, best young talents over the past 18 months or so.

Since the start of last season, Havertz has managed to bag a total of 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions, a great return for a midfielder who is still just 20 years old.

Following this superb form, it seems like Havertz has caught the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs, one of which is Barcelona.

As per the Express, all of Man United, Liverpool and Barcelona, as well as other clubs, are in the hunt for the German international, who reportedly has a £90M price tag on his head.

And following this report from Mundo Deportivo, it seems like Barca have ended their scouting mission on the youngster, something that suggests they’re ready to make their move for him.

The Spanish outlet note that Barca didn’t bother sending a scout to watch Havertz against Argentina last night, which comes after they scouted him during Die Mannschaft’s 4-2 loss against Holland last month.

Whichever club end up signing Havertz in the near future are certainly going to have one talented player on their hands.

The German can play as an attacking midfielder, right midfielder or right-sided attacker, versatility that’ll definitely come in handy for any club that manages to get their hands on him.

And given the reports referenced in this piece, it seems like that club could very well be Barcelona should the Blaugrana get their way….