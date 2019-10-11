Barcelona have already got some names on their shortlist for a replacement for Luis Suarez, these forwards who are tearing it up in Europe are being targeted.

According to Spanish outlet AS, one of Barcelona’s main priorities in next summer’s transfer window will be to sign a striker, it is reported that the La Liga champions are eyeing a forward between the ages of 20 and 26 years old.

AS report that Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, PSV’s Donyell Malen, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Lille’s Victor Osimhen are on the club’s radar.

It’s added that the La Liga champions will focus on a move for a striker from January. The Catalan giants will need to get everything in gear very early to avoid the risk of losing out on their main targets in the summer.

Lautaro Martinez is the highest-profile name on the list, Don Balon understand that the Argentinean talisman’s price tag is at about €56m. Calciomercato report that former Arsenal academy star Malen is being valued at around €56m.

Leao’s an Osimhen’s values haven’t been reported though, we’d expect it to be much higher than the fees that the commanded this summer.

AC Milan signed Leao from Lille for €35m, as per Goal. Whilst Lille signed Osimhen to bolster their forward ranks for €12m according to Get French Football News.

That means Barcelona’s prime targets are worth a minimum of a combined €158m.

All of the youngsters have had amazing starts to the season, it’s easy to see why they’re finding themselves on Barcelona’s radar.

It’s not surprising to see that the Blaugrana are eyeing a move for a centre-forward to succeed Suarez, but what would the potential marquee signing of an ace mean for Antoine Griezmann…

Does the addition of a striker mean that the Frenchman will be moved onto the wings, or will the new signing just act as a backup to the former Atletico Madrid star?