“Bring him back to Old Trafford” – Loads of Man United fans call for club to re-sign former star following ace’s display on international duty

Manchester United FC
Man United fans took to Twitter to urge their club to bring back former player Memphis Depay following the forward’s two goals for Holland in their 3-1 in over Northern Ireland.

The Netherlands overcame Northern Ireland yesterday despite first going a goal behind in the 75th minute, with Depay bagging a late double to turn the game on its head.

It was a fine overall display from the Dutchman, who’s been in immense form for Lyon since leaving Old Trafford a few years ago.

During his time in France, the ex-PSV man has bagged a total of 45 goals and 42 assists in 126 games, an impressive return considering he’s made to play on the wing most of the time.

Given this, combined with his double for Holland last night, it seems like United fans have finally decided that they want Depay back at Old Trafford in the near future.

During his time with the Red Devils, the Dutch international struggled dearly, bagging just seven goals in six assists in 53 games for the club.

Despite this poor return, it seems like fans of the club would welcome Depay back with open arms should these tweets be anything to go off…

