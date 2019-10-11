Schalke are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz who is yet to make an appearance for Los Blancos this season.

The 26-year-old joined the La Liga giants from Lyon last summer and made 19 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals. This season, Mariano is yet to make Zinedine Zidane’s squad for any match, let alone feature in one.

According to Bild, Bundesliga club Schalke are interested in signing the 26-year-old. the report also claims that the club’s manager David Wagner and Sporting Director Jochen Schneider were keen on buying him in the summer but didn’t have the cash then. However, now Schalke have the money to sign Mariano and will make a move for him.

The Royal Blues have had a decent start to the season under Wagner and are currently sixth in the Bundesliga table with 14 points. Schalke have a very good chance of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League if they maintain a good run of form in their upcoming fixtures.

Given his current situation at Real Madrid and the players Los Blancos, it seems very likely that Mariano won’t make any appearances under Zidane this season except for Cup games. Hence, Schalke would be a suitable destination for him.